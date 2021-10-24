JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Plexus by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

