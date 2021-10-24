JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,983 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.88% of 111 worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 111 by 1,051.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 706,737 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at $9,042,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 111 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 111 by 310.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.80. 111, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%.

111 Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

