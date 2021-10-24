JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.03 Million Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,566 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Fastly worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Quilter Plc grew its position in Fastly by 823.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 47,804 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastly by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,089,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fastly by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fastly by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $703,986.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,981,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,939,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,831. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLY opened at $48.19 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

