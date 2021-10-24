JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

VAW stock opened at $185.55 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $131.62 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.96 and a 200-day moving average of $182.90.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

