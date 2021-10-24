JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 13,300 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Archrock worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Archrock by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

AROC stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.