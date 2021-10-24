JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

AAF opened at GBX 98.70 ($1.29) on Thursday. Airtel Africa has a 12 month low of GBX 58.16 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.34.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

