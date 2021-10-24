Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Stake Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 768,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,040 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KAIR stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

