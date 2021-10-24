Kalmar Hits Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.66 million and $57,681.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00069579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00071308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00103961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,032.64 or 0.99995546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.51 or 0.06660912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00021742 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,023 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.