Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $69,225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,568,702,000 after buying an additional 28,309 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 4,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 30.7% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,751.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

