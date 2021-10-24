Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,497 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $454.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

