Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $126.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.