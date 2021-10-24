Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $16,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.