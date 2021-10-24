Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €900.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €786.83 ($925.69).

Kering stock opened at €646.10 ($760.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €671.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €697.64. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

