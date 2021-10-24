KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.88. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

