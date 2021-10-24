KeyCorp Weighs in on Watsco, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $294.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.93. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $102,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.