Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Kforce worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 45.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,968 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

