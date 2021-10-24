Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Announces Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 165.2%.

NYSE KRP opened at $15.29 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

