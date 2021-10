Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

OTCMKTS:KGDEY opened at $352.00 on Friday. Kingdee International Software Group has a one year low of $258.70 and a one year high of $523.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.46 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.21.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

