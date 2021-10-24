Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.61

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 158599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

KNSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.