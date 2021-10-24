KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KREF opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

