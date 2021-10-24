Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
KFY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.06. 210,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,598. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81.
In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
