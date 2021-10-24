Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.06. 210,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,598. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.