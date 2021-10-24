KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KPTSF opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.