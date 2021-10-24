KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00.

KPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.58.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.78 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$339.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.