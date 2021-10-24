KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00.
KPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.58.
Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.78 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.