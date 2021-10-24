Kusama Hits Market Cap of $3.31 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $390.36 or 0.00645786 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $175.05 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00069538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,232.70 or 0.99645618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.10 or 0.06615885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021443 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

