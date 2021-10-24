Kuverit (KUV) One Day Volume Hits $7.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $389,269.42 and approximately $7.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00202672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00100865 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004482 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

