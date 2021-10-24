KZ Cash (KZC) Price Down 0.4% This Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,644.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001257 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00165194 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006289 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.87 or 0.00628036 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.