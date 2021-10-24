L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,616,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.29% of L3Harris Technologies worth $1,862,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $244.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.26.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

