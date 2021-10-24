Lamden (TAU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $505,611.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 83.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $18.28 million and approximately $505,611.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.