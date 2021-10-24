Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

LCSHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LCSHF opened at $7.00 on Friday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

