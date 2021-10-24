Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives $12.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on LTCH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Latch will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at $268,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

