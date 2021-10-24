Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 103.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 68,582 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 41,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -223.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

