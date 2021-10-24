Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,706 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 233,549 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 76,969 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

