Legal & General Group Plc Sells 30,026 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,026 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after buying an additional 1,353,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,960,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 505,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 160.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

