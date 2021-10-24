Legal & General Group Plc Sells 72,925 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72,925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.04 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $617.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

