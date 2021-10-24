Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,806 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $921.73 million, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.