LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of LMAT opened at $54.12 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

