LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,991 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $36,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

LGIH stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

