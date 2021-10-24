Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LSI. Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $128.03. The stock had a trading volume of 417,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $129.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

