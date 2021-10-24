Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.84

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $8.29. Lightbridge shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 248,384 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.01.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTBR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lightbridge by 104.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lightbridge by 89.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightbridge by 53.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

