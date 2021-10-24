Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.84

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $8.29. Lightbridge shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 248,384 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.01.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
