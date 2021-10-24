Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Acquired by BlueMar Capital Management LLC

BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Lightspeed POS comprises approximately 6.0% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $25,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,867,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Shares of LSPD opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.18. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

