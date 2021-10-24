Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

LOW stock opened at $228.77 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $229.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

