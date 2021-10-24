LPL Financial LLC Buys 43,607 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 230,100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $113,000.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $22.85 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97.

