LPL Financial LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.29% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 770.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $63.06.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.