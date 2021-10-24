LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 843,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,474,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 202,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 47,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investure LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,281,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $80.11.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

