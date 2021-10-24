LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,547 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $118.06 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.08.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

