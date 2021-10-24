Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $421.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.