Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report $4.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.88 billion and the highest is $4.99 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $19.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

