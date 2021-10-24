Lympo (LYM) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Lympo has a total market cap of $8.78 million and $440,547.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00203142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00100687 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

