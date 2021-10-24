Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 118.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 59.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $133.52 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

