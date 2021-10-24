Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.65 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

